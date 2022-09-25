'It wasn't about line, length. Mahi told me to...': Joginder reveals chat with Dhoni before memorable 2007 T20 WC over

MS Dhoni is regarded as one of the finest captains to lead India across all formats and his illustrious record is a testament to his leadership prowess. It was the 2007 World T20 that established Dhoni’s image as a dependable leader. After this, he went on to lift two more ICC trophies – 50-over World Cup 2011 and Champions Trophy 2013.

India had defeated Pakistan to be crowned the first T20 World Champions and Dhoni backed his instincts throughout the tournament including the tense Joginder Sharma over, where the medium pacer bowled the 20th over and drove the team to a famous five-run win. In-form Misbah-ul-Haq hammered the second delivery of the over for a six, and India's hope of winning the match looked glim. However, on the third delivery, Misbah went for a scoop shot only to hand a simple catch to Sreesanth. The moment is still etched in the minds of fans as India claimed their first world title in 24 years.

Joginder recalled his chat with Dhoni before the last over, where the skipper was not worried about the bowler's line and length. In a video posted by Adani Sportsline-owned Gujarat Giants on social media, Joginder said that Dhoni advised him to not take any sort of pressure.

"The discussion before the final over wasn't around what line and length I should be bowling or what should be my bowling strategy. Mahi told me to not take any kind of pressure. If we lose, it was on him.

"Even when Misbah hit me for a six off the second ball, we weren't tense. At no point, we discussed what we needed to do. Just before I delivered the third ball, I saw Misbah getting ready to play a scoop. So I altered the length and bowled a slower one. That's why Misbah couldn't hit it properly. Sreesanth pulled off the catch and the rest as they say is history," Joginder, who is currently playing in the Legends League Cricket (LLC), said.

India earlier trumped Pakistan in the Group D clash of the tournament, where both teams went through a bowl-out to decide the winner. Players from each side took aims at the stumps, with India winning the bowl-out 3-0.

Both the teams had a great run in the tournament heading into the final and topped their respective groups. In the final, Indian side wrote a new chapter in cricket history, as the team that went to South Africa and tasted unprecedented success was relatively inexperienced.

The 2007 World T20 win remains India's lone success in the 20-over tournaments to date. Their best performances since then remain runners-up finish in the 2014 edition and semifinal finish in the 2016 edition.

