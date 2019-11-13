It will be an opportunity, not a problem: Bangladesh captain on pink ball challenge

cricket

India will look to continue their impressive run at home when they lock horns against Bangladesh in the first Test of two-match series at Holkar Stadium in Indore starting Thursday. While India boast of a brilliant record at the venue, it will be a good chance for Bangladesh to prove their mettle on the global stage.

Newly-appointed Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque believes that the upcoming series will be a challenging one and one that will test all the players. He also spoke about the challenge of the pink ball and said that it will be a new experience for both sets of players.

“It will be a challenge and it will be an opportunity for everyone. We practised with the pink ball in Dhaka, but we haven’t practised with the pink ball ever since coming here. Between the first and second Test, we will get time to prepare for the pink-ball Test. I do not have any experience with the pink ball, so I do not know how much it swings and moves. I do not think it would be a problem. It will be an opportunity as we do not know when we will play with the pink next,” Mominul said.

The pitch at Indore appears to have a green tinge to it but the head curator believes it will be a good sporting wicket, an assessment which even Mominul made. However, the Bangladesh captain did not give away the composition of his side and said that they will decide on the players on the morning of the match.

“Playing a full-fledged Test series against India will provide us with a good opportunity. We all are excited for the challenge that awaits us. We will try to play good cricket. The team management has not decided yet, so I do not know what the composition of our side will be for the first Test. I think it would be a good wicket for batting,” the captain further added.