'It’ll provoke him, there’ll be a high chance': Young Indian bowler on how to get Kane Williamson’s wicket in WTC final

Mohammed Siraj has established a special place in India’s Test setup ever since he made a dream debut in Australia. The Hyderabad bowler took charge of the Indian pace attack when the senior bowlers were out with injury. Siraj stole the show with his fearless approach and returned as the highest wicket-taker for India with 13 wickets from 3 games.

The right-arm pacer will now be travelling to the United Kingdom with the Indian contingent for the World Test Championship final in which Kohli & Co will face New Zealand. The face-off will begin on June 18 in Southampton and ahead of the clash, Siraj has revealed his bowling plan to get the better of Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson.

While speaking in an interview with ABP LIVE Bengali, Siraj said if he gets a chance to play the WTC final in Southampton, he will ‘focus on bowling dots’ against Williamson.

“Australian pitches offer more bounce and pace. I used to bowl at the back of good length there. But in England, there will be more swing. So, I will try to make the batsmen play in the front foot,” Siraj told ABP LIVE Bengali.

“I will be eyeing to bowl in a particular spot tirelessly. I will focus on bowling dots against Kane Williamson, the best batsman in the New Zealand batting lineup, to create pressure on him. It will provoke him to go for shots and there will be a high chance of getting him out,” he added.

The right-arm also spoke about the change in his bowling and said that has overcome the nervousness he used to feel earlier.

“I won’t say it's technical changes. It is entirely psychological changes that came into me. Previously I used to be nervous on the field. But I have overcome that. I work hard on my fitness. I spend time at the gym, training hard. Becoming flexible is the key to success for any pacer and I have achieved it through training,” Siraj said.