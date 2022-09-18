'It's a risk. In Australia you need to do that': Mitchell Johnson points out major concern for Team India in T20 WC

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 18, 2022 10:44 AM IST

Former Australia cricketer Mitchell Johnson has issued a stern warning to the Indian team, pointing out a major concern for the T20 World Cup.

Mitchell Johnson; Rahul Dravid with Rohit Sharma
ByHT Sports Desk

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI ) earlier this week announced India's T20 World Cup squad, a 15-member team along with stand-by players, for the event in Australia next month. Veterans and experts have had their opinion on the team, its strength and weaknesses, while debates have already started taking shape on how India should frame their playing XI. Amid this, former Australia cricketer Mitchell Johnson has issued a stern warning to the Indian team, pointing out a major concern for the T20 World Cup.

Johnson focused his opinion solely on the Indian bowling attack which comprises of four fast bowlers - Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh - a pace-bowling all-rounder in Hardik Pandya and three spinners in R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel. He feels that India are a fast bowler short for a World Cup which will be played in Australia where at certain venues, like the Perth, sometimes require four pacers in the XI.

"If you have got an all-rounder (fast bowling) and a couple of spinners, four fast bowlers, it is a bit of a risk. But India are probably looking at playing two pacers and an all-rounder (Hardik Pandya) and two spinners," Johnson was quoted as saying by PTI.

"In Australia, you surely need to play three fast bowlers, possibly four in certain conditions, for example, Perth. I guess they have a plan going in, but it is a bit of a risk if you only take four (pacers)," the two-time ICC Player of the Year award winner added.

India are presently gearing up for the three-match series against Australia which begins from Tuesday onwards in Mohali before they take on South Africa in a limited-overs contest, their final before the World Cup.

