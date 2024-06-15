North Sound [Antigua], : Ahead of his side's clash against Namibia in the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, England pacer Mark Wood said that it is just about trying to win the game. It's just about trying to win the game: English pacer Wood ahead of facing Namibia

In England's match against Oman in their previous game, Mark Wood picked up three wickets and gave 12 runs in his three-over spell at an economy rate of 4.00.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Wood said that they need to play good cricket in their upcoming match since they have trained well. The English seamer added that he is pleased that the bowling unit could display a stunning performance in their previous match.

"I think first and foremost it's just about trying to win the game and then we'll deal with whatever comes. I think that was what Jos has sort of hammered in, it's like, cannot look past the fact that we need to play better, cricket and we trained really well this week. There was good intensity in the practice I felt and then today we were right on it and right up for it. Not that we weren't up for the other games, it's just that when we're backs up against the wall there was obviously a few negatives flying around and questions being asked and I'm really pleased for the bowling unit that we came out and managed to put on a performance," Wood said.

Wood added that he was more pleased with his performance against Australia in their first match of the T20 World Cup 2024.

"...I was probably more pleased with Australia the fact that I came back short of resilience and actually bought some cutters which isn't natural to me it's not normally I'm just trying to pull quick so actually to try and use some gale and some skill I was pleased - pleased with that but yeah, I realized that I was obviously doubts about me spotting stuff But I think from the inside I've been quietly trying to keep my focus on trying to perform for the team," he added.

England are coming into this match after beating Oman by eight wickets. They stand in the third place in the Group B table with three points.

England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler , Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Chris Jordan, Ben Duckett, Sam Curran, Tom Hartley.

Namibia Squad: Michael van Lingen, Nikolaas Davin, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus , JJ Smit, Zane Green , David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, JP Kotze, Malan Kruger, Tangeni Lungameni, Dylan Leicher, Peter-Daniel Blignaut.

