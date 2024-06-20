'It's like if Agarkar is chairman today, he will say 'come Viru, come Zak': Sehwag exposes bias in Pakistan cricket

Veteran India batter Virender Sehwag didn't mince his words while exposing hypocrisy in Pakistan cricket after their early exit from T20 World Cup 2024. Babar Azam and Co. have been facing scrutiny after they failed to qualify for the Super 8 stage in the mega ICC event. It was a big blow for the Pakistan team as they suffered a defeat to a non-Test playing team - USA, which gave them a big reality check. They also failed to hold their nerves against arch-rivals India, leading to their exit from the group stage. Virender Sehwag being as blunt as always.(Hindustan Times)

The re-appointment of Babar Azam as captain and Mohammad Amir-Imad Wasim's retirement u-turn have been the talking points as the Green Army is facing backlash from all the quarters.

Sehwag lashed out at PCB chief selector Wahab Riaz for picking Amir in the squad months after the two were seen criticising the Pakistan team on a TV channel during the 2023 ODI World Cup,

"Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir, these are two names who criticized Pakistan team on the same TV channel, giving their comments...Today, one of them is a selector (Riaz) and one is in the playing eleven (Amir)," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

Amir, who was involved in spot-fixing in 2011 and got banned, retired in 2021 from all forms of international cricket. However, after the change in PCB management, Amir decided to return to the Pakistan team.

The veteran Indian cricketer pointed out the bias in Pakistan cricket, which led to their recent downfall.

"So the same persons who were criticizing (Pakistan cricket), if today they have power, became the selector, what have they done first up? 'Mohammad Amir was with me, let's select him'. It's like if Ajit Agarkar is chairman (of BCCI selection committee) today, he will say 'come Viru, come Zak (Zahir Khan)', I will facilitate your comeback'," Sehwag added.

"You have become a selector, you have to look at the future. You have a job, make the right use of it, don't do favours. That hard step selectors will have to take," said Sehwag.

The Pakistan players have already returned to Pakistan after an early exit from T20 World Cup. Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi, may be rested for the home Test series against Bangladesh in August. They are set to enter a transitional phase as PCB is waiting to hear on fitness status of their four young fast bowlers who are perceived as potential replacements for the national team across formats.

Among the bowlers currently under rehabilitation or waiting for respective surgeries to resolve injury issues are Ihsanullah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Arshad Iqbal and Zeeshan Zameer.