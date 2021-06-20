'It's not like I enjoy controversy but I enjoy a fight': India's Ashwin shares unfiltered thoughts on approach to game

Senior India off-spinner R Ashwin is not the one to mince his words. Whether it's about discussing the game or talking about social issues, the Tamil Nadu spinner speaks his mind in the most straightforward ways possible.

In a recent conversation with ICC, Ashwin, who is currently featuring in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand in Southampton, said he does what he feels is right.

"I believe in what I do or at least I believe in doing things that I feel is right. It's not like I enjoy controversy but I enjoy a fight and that's pretty much who I am here, it sums it up," R. Ashwin said in a video posted by ICC on Twitter.

The 34-year-old has often voiced his opinions on any shortcomings he notices with the game and he believes that he settles for nothing but excellence.

"The beauty of Test cricket is you are always aspiring to be perfect but you can settle for excellence and that's pretty much what I think I do," said Ashwin.

"I think in a way whatever I have achieved in my career so far is because of that attitude to not settle for anything, constantly looking to improve and I have maintained this. If I don't like different things or if I lose the passion to do something new or get satisfied then I might not play the sport anymore."

Right-arm spinner Ashwin also stated that he does not like to please or satisfy people and further added that he is fortunate to feed his family through the game. By his own admission, Ashwin doesn't like to talk much about his own performances and he definitely doesn't play the sport to please anyone.





"I don't really read or dwell too much on my performances to be very honest and if I had to like please people and satisfy people and get them to talk to things about me, I would just be spending my lifetime doing that and it's not possible you can't make everyone happy and that's not something I live for at all," he said.

"To be brutally honest, I just hate the fact that I am who I am because of what I do. In India, you get a lot of adulation, and I'm just another normal person who finds peace and happiness playing the sport. It's just is absolutely wonderful that I can play my trade and feed my family with it and I get paid so well. This is a sport that gives meaning for me to live so I am too excited about it. I don't have time for people rating me or not rating me, It's just another person's opinion, and that's brutally how I live my life."

