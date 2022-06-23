Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'It's rare': Twitter left thrilled as Rohit Sharma vs Jasprit Bumrah battle in Tour Match breaks the internet

On Thursday, fans witnessed a "rare" scene when Bumrah was up against the India captain in a Tour Match between India and Leicestershire County Cricket Club at the Uptonsteel County Ground in Leicester.
Rohit Sharma up against Jasprit Bumrah in India's Tour Match(Twitter)
Ardent cricket fans have often wondered what it would be if Jasprit Bumrah, regarded as one of the best bowlers in modern-era cricket across formats, was up against one of the best batters in the Indian side. Well, ardent cricket fans have seen Bumrah going up against Virat Kohli or other India batters, albeit in the white-ball format during the Indian Premier League (IPL) season, but Bumrah has seldom faced Rohit Sharma ever outside the practice nets, given that they share the same dressing room even in IPL. However, on Thursday, fans witnessed a "rare" scene when Bumrah was up against the India captain in a Tour Match between India and Leicestershire County Cricket Club at the Uptonsteel County Ground in Leicester.

It was announced on Wednesday that four India players - Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna - would be representing the rival LCCC squad in the four-day game from Thursday. These players are presently playing under the county skipper Sam Evans in what has been an arrangement between BCCI, ECB and the LCCC.

In the Tour Game, India skipper Rohit won the toss and opted to bat and LCCC captain Evans sent Bumrah to lead the proceedings with the ball, giving Indian cricket fans a "rare" scene.

The Tour Match is to get Team India geared up for the rescheduled fifth Test from the 2021 tour. The match was postponed to 2022 after a Covid-19 outbreak in the Indian camp.

India are presently 2-1 ahead in the series. After a drawn opener in Nottingham, India beat England by an emphatic margin of 151 runs at the Ord's before the hosts pulled off an equaliser at Headingly. The then Kohli-led side then surged ahead with a win at the Oval by 157 runs to take a lead.

India will also played three T20Is and as many ODIs are part of the 2022 tour.

