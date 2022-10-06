'I've got his name written down. The oppositions fear him': Steyn names his choice to replace Jasprit Bumrah at T20 WC

Team India flew for Australia to take part in the T20 World Cup in the early morning hours of October 6. The Rohit Sharma-led squad will begin its campaign in the marquee tournament on October 23 against arch-rivals Pakistan; however, only 14 members have travelled with the side as leading pacer Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out due to a back injury. A replacement for the 28-year-old pacer will be announced in the next few days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The speculations are rife over who would be replacing Bumrah in the squad for the T20 World Cup, with reports suggesting that it would be one of Mohammed Shami, Mohammad Siraj, and Deepak Chahar. South Africa's former speedster Dale Steyn, however, believes that Shami is ahead for everyone in the pecking order.

Also read: 'Waqar did complete assessment and said 'he is...': Ex-KKR Team Director on how Mukesh Kumar had impressed PAK legend

Speaking about Bumrah's injury in detail ahead of the 1st ODI of the series between India and South Africa, Steyn stated that while India will definitely miss Bumrah in Australia, Shami tops his list among the replacement options.

“Once the opposition hears that Jasprit Bumrah is unavailable, they all breathe a sigh of relief. He's such a ownderufl bowler. He's played around the world, he's an impact player, he can bowl at any time in the match. His execution of skills is on point, and India rely heafvily on him. It's a pity that he is not at the World Cup, because me, as an spectator, I acutally want to go and watch him play,” Steyn said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I'm sad and I feel for him. As a replacement, I would look at someone who can qualify with similar experience. Mohammed Shami is probably the guy I would go with. He's been around the world, he can swing the ball and he can bowl quickly when he wants to,” Steyn further stated.

Steyn also discussed other options but insisted that he has “written down” Shami's name as his first-choice replacement.

You've got a bunch of other guys as well. You've got Deepak who has got swing, Siraj who has got skills, and Avesh has some good pace. But I think the top of the pile woud be Shami, I've got him written down here. If he's fully fit, he's somebody the opposition do fear. But India would be missing Bumrah for sure," said Steyn.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON