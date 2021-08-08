‘I’ve never seen such an Indian fast bowling line-up’: Inzamam lauds Team India pacers for demoralizing England batting

The Indian pace quartet ran through English batting line-up in the second innings of the first Test at Nottingham on Saturday. Besides home captain Joe Root, who scored 109 off 172 deliveries, no other batter could last longer against India’s potent bowling attack. As a result, the visitors bowled out England for 303, setting themselves a target of 209.

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq was hugely impressed with way Jasprit Bumrah & Co frustrated the hosts. Speaking in his latest YouTube video, the former cricketer heaped praise on the Indian bowlers for dominating at Trent Bridge, right from the beginning of the game.

“With their fast bowling on the first day, Team India set the rhythm for the series. They put England on the backfoot right away. Subcontinent bowlers often find it difficult in the first Test since the lines to be bowled in England are different. Team India’s bowlers demoralized England’s batting,” he said.

“Bumrah picked up four wickets in the first innings and put England on the backfoot. Joe Root scored a fifty in the first innings as well but Bumrah never allowed him to feel comfortable. The others pacers like Mohammed Shami and Siraj are also brilliant. I have never seen such an Indian fast bowling line-up.

“Team India have produced very good fast bowlers in the past as well. But the current Indian pacers have genuine fast bowlers’ aggression. When you have aggressive pacers, such performances are bound to come about,” he added.

Bumrah bagged a five-wicket haul, after picking up four in the first innings, while Siraj and Shardul Thakur picked 2 wickets apiece. In pursuit of a 209-run target, India have lost a wicket, KL Rahul (26), and will resume their chase at 52/1 with Rohit Sharma (12*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (12*) at the crease. They need 157 more to win.