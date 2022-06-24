'I didn't even know if that was allowed. I don't actually like that': Jack Leach reacts to Nicholls' bizarre dismissal

Social media has been flooded with reactions to the strange, unfortunate manner in which New Zealand’s Henry Nicholls was dismissed by England spinner Jack Leach on the first day of the Headingley Test in their series. Batting on just 19 runs but having faced nearly 100 balls, Nicholls decided to put some pressure on Leach right before tea, stepping out to try and drive the left-arm orthodox bowler. Nicholls did well, making solid contact with the middle of the bat — unfortunately for him, it went right onto his partner Daryl Mitchell’s bat, and popped up for an easy catch at mid-off for Alex Lees.

It was another touch of bad luck on a difficult morning for the Kiwis: the ball could have gone anywhere, but went right to Alex Lees for the easiest catch one is likely to see. Following the day’s play, Leach reflected on the dismissal.

"I didn't even know if that was allowed. I don't actually like the dismissal but I felt like I bowled pretty well to Nicholls leading up to that you just have to take it.” Leach ended the day’s play with two wickets, having also earlier scalped Will Young, trapping him LBW. Leach continued, “It's a silly game, isn't it? That's what it made me think: it's a stupid game that we play.”

“Never seen anything like it. It was very lucky for me, very unlucky for Nicholls.” However, Leach did maintain he was happy with how he bowled to Nicholls, mounting the pressure on him by keeping him quiet. It prompted Nicholls to look for more runs, and at that point in time, anything can happen.

This is Leach’s 25th Test appearance for England, and he was presented the cap for the achievement by James Anderson ahead of the opening day’s play in the third and final Test. “It's a nice little milestone. It makes you proud of what you achieved. I didn't think I'd get one, so it's special. Nice to get it from a legend and someone who helped me with my game."

At stumps on day one, New Zealand find themselves at 225-5, with Mitchell and Tom Blundell having brought up their century stand before rain interrupted play. Mitchell, who has been the top scorer of the series so far and in tremendous touch, was batting on 78, and will look to add another century on day two. For England, Stuart Broad also took two wickets, including that of Tom Latham in the first over, while debutant Jamie Overton picked up Devon Conway for his maiden Test wicket.

