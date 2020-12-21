e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Jacques Kallis appointed England’s batting consultant for Sri Lanka series

Jacques Kallis appointed England’s batting consultant for Sri Lanka series

ECB on Monday announced the appointment of former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis as the batting consultant for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

cricket Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 17:30 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
London
Jacques Kallis looks on.
Jacques Kallis looks on.(Getty Images)
         

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday announced the appointment of former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis as the batting consultant for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

While Carl Hopkinson has been named as fielding coach, former New Zealand spinner Jeetan Patel has been named as spin bowling consultant. England Cricket’s official Twitter handle released the list of appointments on Monday. Coaches for England’s Test tour of Sri Lanka are as follows.

Head Coach: Chris Silverwood, Assistant Coach: Paul Collingwood, Wicketkeeper Consultant: James Foster, Fielding Coach: Carl Hopkinson, Batting Consultant: Jacques Kallis, Bowling Coach: Jon Lewis, Spin Bowling Consultant: Jeetan Patel

Earlier, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer were rested for England’s tour of Sri Lanka as ECB named a 16-man squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka. England and Sri Lanka will play two Tests with the first one starting on January 14.

The England series against Sri Lanka was postponed in March this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and the rearranged tour will now be held behind closed doors in Galle. Rory Burns too will miss the red-ball tour as his wife is expecting their first child during the second week of January.

Ollie Pope, who is recovering from a shoulder injury sustained in September during the Test series against Pakistan, will join the squad and continue his rehab in readiness for the four-match Test series against India starting in February.

After Sri Lanka, England will lock horns in a four-match Test series against India slated to begin from February 5 in Chennai. Archer and Stokes will return for England in the red-ball series against India.

England Test Squad: Joe Root(c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dom Sibley, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Reserves: James Bracey, Mason Crane, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Robinson, Amar Virdi.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
Modi to release next tranche of PM-Kisan, chat with farmers virtually on Christmas
Modi to release next tranche of PM-Kisan, chat with farmers virtually on Christmas
Suvendu Adhikari meets Bengal Speaker, says resignation as MLA accepted
Suvendu Adhikari meets Bengal Speaker, says resignation as MLA accepted
Russia committed to develop ties with Pakistan, India shouldn’t have any concerns
Russia committed to develop ties with Pakistan, India shouldn’t have any concerns
Army’s women officers denied permanent commission get SC breather
Army’s women officers denied permanent commission get SC breather
Veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora passes away
Veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora passes away
National Conference assails ED action against Farooq Abdullah, terms it political vendetta
National Conference assails ED action against Farooq Abdullah, terms it political vendetta
‘Can’t force people to take vaccine if they don’t want to’: Health Minister
‘Can’t force people to take vaccine if they don’t want to’: Health Minister
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In