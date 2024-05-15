'CSK fans are MS Dhoni fans first. Even Ravindra Jadeja gets frustrated': Rayudu's hurting admission, claims 'MSD' bias

Ever since the inception of the Indian Premier League, legendary former India star MS Dhoni has been synonymous with the Chennai Super Kings. Dhoni has been associated with CSK since the first season, leading them to five IPL titles during his reign as the side's captain. Naturally, Dhoni is revered by the franchise's fans, and over the past few years, thunderous applause and fervent support from the CSK fans have been primarily reserved for the wicketkeeper-batter. Chennai Super Kings' Ravindra Jadeja, right, celebrates with teammate MS Dhoni during IPL 2024(AP)

Ambati Rayudu, the former Chennai Super Kings and Team India star, has shed light on this longstanding phenomenon within the CSK fanbase. In a candid discussion on Star Sports before CSK's final group stage match of the 2024 season, Rayudu revealed that the side's fans are “Dhoni fans” first. He added that he often played in the shadow of Dhoni's immense popularity during his time at CSK.

"Even when you hit a six and a four the crowd is silent, me and Jadeja felt that in the last few years. I really believe when I say this, that CSK fans are MS Dhoni fans first, and CSK fans later. Even Jadeja gets frustrated, but he cannot do anything," Rayudu said on Star Sports.

The phenomenon of Dhoni's unrivalled fandom has reached its pinnacle this season, potentially marking his final appearance in the tournament. Despite battling injuries throughout the campaign, Dhoni has exhibited his trademark hitting prowess, regaling fans with spectacular cameos and clutch performances in the final overs of matches.

Will Dhoni play another season?

Despite Dhoni's impact with the bat during the fag end of CSK's innings this year, the question over his future with the franchise has remained unanswered so far. While speculation mounts regarding his potential departure due to ongoing injury concerns, Dhoni unsurprisingly has maintained a stoic silence.

He handed over the leadership responsibilities to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the season, signalling a passing of the torch.

CSK are currently in the race for a playoff spot and will face a virtual knock-out match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru later this week. The side has already played its last home game of the group stage last week during the match against Rajasthan Royals. As the IPL season draws to a close, the prospect of bidding farewell to a legend looms large for CSK and its loyal supporters.