Jadeja triggers familiar Windies collapse

New Delhi: The second day of the second Test between India and West Indies at the Kotla started off with many fans preparing for Yashasvi Jaiswal’s big score — would it be a double or perhaps even a triple? India's Ravindra Jadeja (L) celebrates with captain Shubman Gill (R) after taking the wicket of West Indies' Roston Chase. (PTI)

The left-hander resumed the day on 173, the wicket had no demons and the Windies bowlers weren’t looking particularly threatening. But cricket has a strange way of upsetting plans.

Just seven runs into the day, Jaiswal was run out on 175 in a big mix-up with Shubman Gill and a collective groan went amongst the Saturday crowd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. They had trooped in to watch him but now the left-hander was walking back.

Instead, they were treated to a classic Gill ton (129*) that propelled India to 518/5 declared. In response, West Indies began well but a flurry of wickets saw them end the day on 140/4.

Gill was not in the mood to let the opportunity pass. He batted with usual assurance and played shots with a fair degree of comfort. Most eyes, however, were on Nitish Reddy, who had been sent up the order at No. 5.

There has been a lot of talk about India wanting to nurture the pace bowling allrounder. But to do that they need to give him as many chances as possible to develop, as a batter and a bowler. With no real pressure, he could have played himself in.

However, he was in the mood to play a few shots, a few too many. He was dropped on 20 off the impressive left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican but continued to chance his arm. A couple of sixes excited the crowd but then with his score on 43, he holed out in the deep.

It could have been a bigger score but it was further evidence of his talent. Batting has always been his strength but bowling is where he really needs to perk up.

Reddy’s fall brought Dhruv Jurel to the middle and he made a fine 44 before being bowled by one that kept a little low.

The focus shifted to India’s bowlers and the fragile WI batting line-up after that. With legends Viv Richards and Brian Lara in attendance, the batting line-up put up a better show. They had lasted just 44.1 and 45.1 overs in the two innings at Ahmedabad but have already batted 43 overs here.

Particularly impressive was the 66-run partnership between Tagenarine Chanderpaul (34) and Alick Athawale (41). They played with a fair degree of authority until Ravindra Jadeja finally got the better of the former.

Kuldeep Yadav then got into the act to remove Athanaze before skipper Roston Chase was caught and bowled by Jadeja. A good solid start had descended into chaos.

At close of play, Jadeja spoke about why this pitch was hard work.

“We will have to bowl more from the shoulders,” he said. “If we bowl slow, we don’t have the bounce. It’s easier for the batsman to adjust. We will have to mix it up. We will have to bowl in the air and slow. We will have to vary it. It’s hard work.”

He added: “We have not asked for rank turners. This is what we expected. As the game progresses, the wicket will start turning slowly. Not on the first day. So, I think we’re not surprised. We have to work hard. We have to bowl well. Then only we will be able to get them out.”