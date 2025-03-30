Jake Fraser-McGurk grabs catch of IPL 2025 to deny SRH youngster a shot at century, stuns fans with gravity-defying leap

After grabbing eyeballs with his quickfire 13-ball 36-run knock vs Lucknow Super Kings, Aniket Verma replicated that form once again, and went a notch higher in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s third IPL 2025 fixture against Delhi Capitals. The youngster smacked 74 runs off 41 balls, but his brilliant knock was brought to an end by another young cricketer, Jake Fraser-McGurk. Jake Fraser-McGurk took a sensational catch on Sunday.(Twitter)

In the fifth delivery of the 16th over, Kuldeep Yadav dragged his delivery sort, and Aniket went for his shot early, pulling it over midwicket, hard and flat, and it was clearing Fraser-McGurk at the deep. But the Aussie sensational swooped across, jumped to his right to complete a stunning two-handed overhead catch. He also made sure that the momentum didn’t take him tumbling onto the boundary ropes.

Here is the video of Fraser-McGurk’s catch:

McGurk was a huge revelation last season, as he made his IPL debut. Opening for DC, he registered 330 runs in nine matches at a smashing strike rate of 234.04. He also has the record for the fastest List A century (off 29 balls). He was released by DC ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, but they saw his potential and used the Right to Match (RTM) card to retain him for ₹9 crores.

But this season, he hasn’t really found his footing yet, and was disappointing in his side’s opener vs LSG. He was dismissed for one run off two balls.

His performances in IPL 2024 saw him rewarded as a reserve player in Australia’s 2024 T20 World Cup squad. But lately, he has lost his form, and was not included in Australia’s Champions Trophy 2025 squad.

Aniket, on the other hand, will be pleased with his knock but will also be disappointed that he missed out on a ton. He was purchased by SRH for his base price of ₹30 lakh, and is a 23-year-old Madhya Pradesh cricketer. Before his IPL debut vs RR, he only played one T20 match for Madhya Pradesh. He caught everyone’s attention at the Madhya Pradesh Premier League 2024, which got him a trial with SRH.