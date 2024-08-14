James Anderson drops hint over stunning return to T20 cricket after international retirement: 'I could do a job there'

James Anderson, one of the most prolific fast bowlers in Test history, remains confident in his fitness even after announcing his international retirement a month ago. At 42, Anderson is contemplating a return to short-form cricket, nearly a decade after his last T20 appearance, which came in the 2014 T20 Blast final for Lancashire. England's James Anderson during his last Test for England(AP)

Despite stepping away from international cricket after England's victory over the West Indies in mid-July, Anderson's passion for the game hasn't waned, and he's hinted at the possibility of making his debut in franchise cricket.

"I might be in a bit of denial because I'm well aware I won't play for England again, but I've still not made a decision on my actual cricket career," Anderson told PA Media.

“There's definitely a bit of intrigue with the shorter formats because I've not played any franchise stuff before. Watching the Hundred this year, seeing the ball swing around, it makes me feel like I could do a job there.”

Since his retirement from international cricket, Anderson has transitioned into a coaching role within the England setup. However, the thought of hanging up his boots entirely doesn't sit well with the legendary pacer. While he has shifted his focus toward mentoring the next generation, Anderson has yet to rule out a return to competitive cricket, particularly in the fast-paced, high-stakes environment of franchise leagues, which could offer him a fresh challenge in the twilight of his career.

He stated he will contemplate on a potential return to T20 cricket once the cricket ends in the summer.

"Once this summer is done, I can sit down and have a real think if I want to play cricket in some shape or form again next year.

“I'm quite open at the minute to thoughts of any sort of cricket. I'm still fit enough to play, and I'm not shutting myself off to anything. It's hard to know if there'll be any interest from people wanting me to play in that sort of thing, so we'll wait and see.

“I know it's a while since I played it and my age will get brought up again, but I really feel I'll be good enough to play that form of cricket."

Anderson in coaching role

Regardless of whether Anderson opts to extend his playing days, his current role as England’s fast-bowling mentor positions him perfectly to play a crucial part in the team’s preparation for the 2025 Ashes series. Captain Ben Stokes has voiced his wish for Anderson to join the squad in this capacity, and Anderson sees this as the “next best thing” to being on the field, highlighting his ongoing importance to the team.