Jason Gillespie cites ‘humiliation’ by PCB as the main reason behind quitting as Pakistan Test coach: ‘Unacceptable’

Former Australian pacer Jason Gillespie said that he was “humiliated” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on several occasions, which ultimately led to his resignation as Test coach. The 50-year-old called time on his coaching career with Pakistan last year, resigning from the post just eight months into his tenure after being appointed as the Test coach. During a question-and-answer session on X (formerly Twitter), Gillespie revealed that the PCB sacked senior assistant coach Tim Nielsen without any communication, and this proved to be the final nail. Jason Gillespie reveals why he quit as Pakistan coach. (AP)

During his tenure, Gillespie oversaw Pakistan defeating England 2-1 on home soil in the three-match Test series. However, after the loss in the series opener, Gillespie also had the tough task of seeing Babar Azam being dropped from the playing XI owing to poor form. Gillespie's tenure also didn't get off to an ideal start as Pakistan were blanked 2-0 by Bangladesh in a two-match Test series at home.

Throughout his coaching stint with Pakistan, there were reports that Gillespie was not on board with several decisions made by the PCB, and eventually, this culminated in the former Australian pacer resigning from the post.

When a user asked Gillespie, “Why did you opt out of Pakistan coaching?”, the former Australia pacer was candid in his reply, alleging “humiliation” at the hands of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

“I was coaching the Pakistan Test side. The PCB sacked our senior assistant coach with ZERO communication with me about it- as Head Coach, I found this situation completely unacceptable. There were a number of other issues which left me completely humiliated,” Gillespie wrote in his reply on X.

Gillespie fires shots at Mohsin Naqvi

This is not the first time Gillespie has traded barbs with the PCB, as he had earlier taken aim at chairman Mohsin Naqvi, citing his absence from a key team-building session, known as the Connection Camp.

“Gary (Kirsten) came up with this great idea of a connection camp. Everyone in the Pakistani cricket team basically shared their experiences in that meeting. I flew in from Australia, Gary flew in from South Africa, the Chairman Mohsin Naqvi dialled in Zoom,” he said.

“He is based in Lahore, but he did not come, while Gary came in from Africa. We both felt that the Chairman could not even drive 20 minutes to come here - that was a bit unusual,” he added.

Recently, a PTI report claimed that Pakistan have let go of Azhar Mahmood as Pakistan Test coach despite three months remaining in his contract. As of now, it's unclear who Pakistan's next coach will be.