Jason Gillespie miffed at 'no promotion' for Pakistan ODI series: 'Cricket Australia's priority is India'

Cricket Australia and the host broadcasters seemed to be prioritising the men's side's upcoming five-match Test series against India over the recent ODI series they played against Pakistan, the latters' head coach Jason Gillespie has said. Gillespie's Pakistan beat Australia 2-1 in the series in what was a historic result. It marked the first time Pakistan beat Australia in an ODI series Down Under since 2002. Gillespie's Pakistan beat Australia 2-1 in the series in what was a historic result.(REUTERS)

“To be honest, I pretty much saw no promotion of our one-day series by Cricket Australia, which was a bit of a surprise. It’s pretty obvious that they’re prioritizing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series against India because I saw no promotion of this series,” Gillespie is quoted as saying by the Sydney Morning Herald.

Pakistan's white-ball tour of Australia is followed closely by arguably the marquee event of the summer for the country which is a five-Test series against India. Apart from the fact that they could confirm their qualification to the World Test Championship (WTC) in this series, Australia are also looking to reclaim their hegemony at home to India, with the latter having beaten them 2-1 in the last two tours. It is the first time that the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be played as a five-match Test series, with previous rubbers largely consisting of four games.

‘Everyone can see that, it’s pretty obvious’

Australia captain Pat Cummins had said that he could miss the last of the three ODIs against Pakistan with a view on the first Test against India. Gillespie said that Australia's selections for the series showed that they were prioritising the series against India.

"Fox do a great job promoting but it was pretty clear to us where CA’s priorities lie. That’s their prerogative and their decision but I just didn’t see any advertising, and promotion of this one-day series at all.

“The timing of it ... it’s really difficult for administrators to schedule all the cricket in. But it has felt from Pakistan’s perspective that based on selections and promotion of the series that their priorities have been India. Everyone can see that, it’s pretty obvious,” said Gillespie.