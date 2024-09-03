Jason Gillespie rates Shan Masood’s captaincy amid criticism after disastrous Bangladesh series loss

Pakistan red-ball coach Jason Gillespie, on Tuesday, gave his first impression on Shan Masood's captaincy after the team suffered a forgettable 0-2 whitewash against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. Pakistan lost the series opener on August 25 by 10 wickets, their first-ever loss against the opposition, and incurred a six-wicket defeat in the second Test. Jason Gillespie gave his first impression on Shan Masood's captaincy

Masood's captaincy, in the wake of the series loss against Bangladesh, has been subject to immense criticism from fans and cricket experts. However, Gillespie came in support of the 34-year-old, who is yet to win a match as Test captain of Pakistan with the team having suffered a 0-3 whitewash against Australia earlier this year.

“Shan, I feel, has led the side very well. We just haven’t played well as a team and that’s the reality," Gillespie said after the second Test against Bangladesh.

Gillespie's comment came over a week after Masood was seen aggressively talking to the former Australia fast bowler in the Pakistan dressing room amid the team's horror batting show in the first Test in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan have not won a Test match at home since scripting a 2-0 sweep over South Africa in December 2021, with the run including 10 straight matches, their second-longest winless streak of all time.

"We need to sharpen up on certain areas, and we will sharpen up. I really want to back and believe in these players, they are good enough and have shown glimpses of how good we are. We just need to do it more often and consistently," Gillespie further added.

What next for Pakistan?

The loss also dealt a major blow to their aim to reach the WTC final for the first time. The series loss saw them drop to the eighth spot in the points table, just above bottom-placed West Indies, with their PCT being at 19.05%. The Masood-led side will next play against England, the only other team to have registered a clean sweep against Pakistan in Pakistan back in 2022, in a home series next month, comprising three Tests.