Jason Gillespie refuses to travel to South Africa for Pakistan's Test series, submits resignation

Amid the chaos surrounding the Champions Trophy tournament, where Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are still in a standoff with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the board, on Thursday, found themselves dealing with another urgent matter as head coach of the Pakistan Test team, Jason Gillespie submitted his resignation. Pakistan head coach Jason Gillespie during the press conference (REUTERS)

According to a report in ARY news, Gillespie refused to travel to South Africa for Pakistan's two-match Test series, which will begin in the final week in Centurion. The former Australia cricketer took the decision after PCB sacked Tim Nielsen from his role as assistant coach.

Despite Nielsen expecting a fresh contract from PCB, reports earlier revealed that the board was against extending his contract, which even led to Gillespie re-evaluating his stint with the Pakistan team.

The report revealed that PCB's stance shocked Gillespie, who soon decided not to travel to South Africa for the Test series. He submitted his resignation shortly after, but sources confirmed to the Pakistan news channel that PCB has yet to accept it.

Is PCB's Tim Nielsen stance not the only factor?

Gillespie was hired earlier this year on a two-year contract as the Pakistan head coach for the red-ball team. The team did suffer a humiliating whitewash at home at the hands of Bangladesh, but they bounced back strongly with a come-from-behind win against England at home. While it was a huge moment for Pakistan cricket, which has been going through turmoil, Gillespie was left unhappy after the PCB did not take him into consideration for some of the crucial selection changes in the team for the England series.

The development came just two months after former South Africa international Gary Kirsten shocking resigned as the head coach of the white-ball team.

It is likely that former Pakistan fast bowler Aqib Javed would be named as the interim red-ball coach for Pakistan. He was earlier handed a similar role for the white-ball team after Kirsten's departure.