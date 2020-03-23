Jason Gillespie self isolates after returning from England

cricket

After England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) suspended all professional cricket till May 28, former Australian cricketer Jason Gillespie who was in England revealed that he is back home and has self-isolated.

The ECB on Friday suspended all professional cricket amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Gillespie who is also the Sussex’s head coach posted a series of tweets saying that he is in isolation for the next two weeks. The right-handed bowler also urged everyone to stay indoors.

“Due to current events it was decided by @SussexCCC and myself that it would be best if I was back home in Australia. Hence I am now home and in isolation for the next 2 weeks. Having just been o/s, I urge everyone to please stay at home. It is the ONLY option for all of us,” Gillespie tweeted.

“Our club @SussexCCC have been amazing looking after all our players and staff. We cut short our pre season trip to Cape Town and the clubs absolute priority has always been staff and players that were home and away,” he added.

With nearly half of the coronavirus positive cases in New South Wales, Australia has 1,314 cases confirmed cases of the pandemic.

Earlier, the World Health Organisation declared Europe as the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic owing to the spurt of cases in the region. (ANI)