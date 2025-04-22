Jason Gillespie takes legal action against PCB, refers to ICC as contract dispute deepens: Report

Former Pakistan head coach Jason Gillespie reacted on Tuesday to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) denying any contract dispute with the Aussie, as the 50-year-old took legal action against the board. Gillespie had alleged he was owed money for the work he had done and accused the Pakistan board of several breaches of his contract. Former Pakistan head coach Jason Gillespie(REUTERS)

Taking to Instagram, Gillespie had shared a video of his interview with Pakistan media, saying that the PCB still owes him some of his remunerations. The former Australia fast bowler, who was appointed in April 2024 on a two-year contract with the PCB, had resigned from his role as the Pakistan red-ball coach in December last year.

“Yes, without going into details. I’m still waiting on some remuneration from work that’s being done. So I’ll just navigate through that in due course,” Gillespie told PakPassion.

PCB, however, denied all such claims. They released a statement in which they accused Gillespie of not providing the board with a four-month notice period as specified in the contract.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board refutes claims made by a former head coach on the non-payment of his dues. The PCB spokesman states that the former head coach abruptly left his position without giving a four month notice period, which was a clear breach of the contractual terms. The coaching contract explicitly mentioned a notice period applicable to both parties, and the coach was fully aware of it," the PCB media statement read.

Gillespie takes PCB to court

According to a report in Tribune.com.pk, Gillespie took PCB to court after their accusation. He even referred the matter to the International Cricket Council (ICC), although it is yet to be seen if it falls under the apex body's jurisdiction.

PCB, meanwhile, posted on its official website on Saturday an invitation to apply for the positions of the national team's head coach and director of its high-performance centre in Lahore. Former Test pacer Aaqib Javed has been the interim head coach in all formats since Gary Kirsten and then Gillespie resigned last year.

According to a report in PTI, Aaqib is keen to take over as Director of the High Performance Centre and hence didn’t want to continue as head coach.