Jason Roy to replace Rahmanullah Gurbaz; Andre Russell fit to play: KKR's Dream11 Prediction vs MI in IPL 2023

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on April 16. KKR have won 2 and lost 2 from their four games so far. They currently sit fourth on the points table. After the opening game defeat to Punjab Kings (PBKS). Kolkata Knight Riders defeated RCB comfortably at the Eden gardens and then won their second match in a row as they beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by three wickets in a thriller at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. IPL 2023: KKR face MI in their next match.(AFP)

Rinku Singh (48* off 21) set the stage on fire and did the unthinkable as he smashed five sixes in a row with 28 needed off five balls to pull off a breath-taking win for KKR. But the batters could not repeat their heroics against SRH as they fell short by 23 runs while chasing a target of 228.

After the last game, Rinku Singh is the top run-scorer for the team with 156 runs at a strike rate of 175. Skipper Nitish Rana has also scored 145 runs so far after his explosive knock of 75 off 41 against SRH. Venkatesh Iyer has also scored 130 runs for the franchise this season. The batters have been consistent in all the games so far this season but the bowlers have leaked runs in 3 of the four games and were once again the reason for the loss to SRH. Only in the win against RCB were the bowlers economical as the spinners dominated the RCB batters and steered KKR to the win. Rahmanullah Gurbaz has only scored 15 runs in the last two games and might be replaced by Jason Roy against MI.

Andre Russell finally bowled for the first time this season against SRH and had an instant impact as he picked up three wickets, but he has still not had the desired impact on the KKR batting as he has only scored 39 runs in the four games. He suffered from cramp against SRH but as there was no injury he should be fit to play against MI.

The spinners have been the main wicket-takers this season for KKR. Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy have picked up 6 wickets each at an economy rate of 7 and 8 respectively. Suyash Sharma has also chipped in with 4 wickets in the four games.

The seamers have been underwhelming so far this season. Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson and Shardul Thakur have combined for just 4 wickets in the four games.

Chandrakant Pandit will hope his side can get back to winning ways and continue their push towards the playoffs against MI.

If KKR bat first Suyash Sharma could be brought on as the Impact player in the second innings. Whereas, Venkatesh Iyer could be brought on as the Impact Player if they field first.

Here’s KKR’s likely XI vs MI:

Openers: Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer.

Middle Order: Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, N Jagadeesan.

All-Rounders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur.

Bowlers: Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

Impact Player

Depending on whether they bat or field first, KKR could rely on Suyash Sharma or Venkatesh Iyer for the Impact Player role.

