In this modern era of cricket, when discussing the most impactful and economical bowlers in the world, the first name that comes to mind is none other than Jasprit Bumrah. He made his Indian Premier League debut for the Mumbai Indians against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2013 and, since then, has become the backbone of this franchise, winning five championships along the way.

Jasprit Bumrah still rules.(Jitender Gupta)

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13 years later, however, questions are being raised after a lacklustre performance against the same opposition at the Iconic Wankhede Stadium, where MI suffered a loss by 18 runs. The result has intensified scrutiny around Bumrah’s start to the 2026 campaign, especially with MI losing three of their first four matches. Despite going wicketless in these games, the numbers don’t tell the full story.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah not the real concern for MI – Why Hardik Pandya is right in throwing bowlers under the bus

Bumrah has built his reputation on delivering for his team in crunch situations. His wicket-taking ability, combined with an elite economical rate in a batter-friendly format, isn’t a coincidence. His precision with deadly yorkers has made him one of the most difficult bowlers to face in this game and has forced the batters to adopt a careful approach against him.

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{{^usCountry}} He was exceptional in IPL 2025, picking up 18 wickets in 12 matches while maintaining an impressive economy rate of 6.67, despite recovering from a back injury. His form carried into international cricket as well, being instrumental for India in their 2026 T20 World Cup winning campaign, including a standout spell of 4/15 against New Zealand in the final. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He was exceptional in IPL 2025, picking up 18 wickets in 12 matches while maintaining an impressive economy rate of 6.67, despite recovering from a back injury. His form carried into international cricket as well, being instrumental for India in their 2026 T20 World Cup winning campaign, including a standout spell of 4/15 against New Zealand in the final. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Despite finishing as the joint highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 14 wickets, Bumrah has failed to carry that momentum into the current IPL season. A closer look, though, offers a different perspective. Bumrah heads and shoulders above his teammates {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite finishing as the joint highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 14 wickets, Bumrah has failed to carry that momentum into the current IPL season. A closer look, though, offers a different perspective. Bumrah heads and shoulders above his teammates {{/usCountry}}

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Bumrah has been the most economical bowler in the MI’s line-up, which has otherwise struggled to keep the scoring rate under 10. In 15 overs bowled this season, he has maintained an economy rate of 8.20, conceding just 123 runs out of the 774 runs conceded by MI this season. This is a respectable figure considering he bowls largely in the powerplay and death overs, phases when batters attack aggressively. His figures show that the batters have resorted to a low-risk play during his spell.

This is the first time since 2014 that Bumrah has gone five consecutive IPL matches without a wicket, dating back to MI’s final game of the 2025 season against Punjab Kings. Still, a bowler of his calibre is unlikely to remain wicketless for long, and a single impactful spell can prove to be a gamechanger for him and MI’s fortunes this season.

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Mumbai Indians batting coach Kieron Pollard also backed Bumrah, saying, “When the time comes to get wickets, he’ll get wickets. If not, and he’s economical, we’ll accept that as well.”

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