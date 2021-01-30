IND USA
Jasprit Bumrah, jack of all trades.(BCCI Screengrab/Getty)
cricket

Jasprit Bumrah apes Anil Kumble’s action to perfection in nets, BCCI shares clip: WATCH

  • The BCCI on Saturday shared a clip of Jasprit Bumrah copying the legendary Anil Kumble’s bowling action and bowling spin in the nets.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:27 PM IST

Jasprit Bumrah has established himself as one of the most fearsome fast bowlers of the modern era, but it turns out he is not mug when it comes to bowling spin… leg-spin in fact. Bumrah in the past has shown his penchant towards aping other bowlers in the nets. In fact, during the IPL, the Mumbai Indians fast bowler imitated not one, not two but six different bowlers and their actions during one of the team's practice sessions.

However, the BCCI on Saturday shared a clip which will leave you staggered. The clip carries a montage of Bumrah copying the legendary Anil Kumble’s action and bowling spin in the nets. As a matter of fact, Bumrah could be seen emulating some of Kumble’s trademark deliveries, pulling them off with panache.

"We have all seen @Jaspritbumrah93's fiery yorkers and sharp bouncers. Here’s presenting a never-seen-before version of the fast bowler. Boom tries to emulate the legendary @anilkumble1074's bowling action and pretty much nails it," the BCCI tweeted.

Bumrah’s played a lot of his early international cricket under Kumble. When Kumble became coach of the Indian cricket team in June of 2016, Bumrah had played approximately 25 T20Is for India but only four ODIs so far. Under Kumble, Bumrah enhanced his reputation as India’s premier fast bowler, and became the leader of the pace attack not too long after.

Bumrah’s connection with Kumble did not end with the latter stepping down as India head coach. The fast bowler equalled the former leg-spinner’s record as Bumrah matched Kumble’s record for the most numbers of Test wickets by an India bowler in Boxing Day Tests at MCG. At the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, Kumble picked up 15 wickets from three Tests, while Bumrah reached there on Day 4 of the second Test of the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy when he cleaned up Pat Cummins.

In his first Test at the MCG during the 2018-19 series, Bumrah had bagged nine wickets, followed by six more on his next visit to the stadium in Test matches.

In September of 2020, IPL franchise MI had released a video of Bumrah aping actions of six different bowlers, current and former alike. There were six different actions Bumrah imitated and judging by the look of it, they were likely of Munaf Patel, Glenn McGrath, Mitchell Starc, Kedar Jadhav, Shreyas Gopal and of course, Kumble.

