Jasprit Bumrah becomes India’s highest wicket-taker in T20Is returning figures of 2/10 against Scotland in T20 World Cup

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Friday became the country's leading wicket-taker in T20 internationals, returning figures of 2/10 against Scotland in Super 12 Group 2 game in Dubai. Bumrah, who was on 62 wickets prior to the start of the match, surpassed leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal to make the top of the list.

Bumrah picked up India's first wicket of the T20 World Cup when he dismissed New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill. It was their first wicket since the 2016 World Cup, since India had gone wicketless against Pakistan. Bumrah ended up dismissing another New Zealand batsman - Daryll Mitchell - as he returned 2/19.

Against Afghanistan, Bumrah claimed 1 for 25, which took his wicket-tally to 61 in T20Is, and on Friday, the ace India pacer was able to get go past Chahal. He equally his India team-mate with the wicket of Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer in the third over, and although Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja were the wreckers-in-chief, finishing with 3/15 each, Bumrah returned to end the proceedings, clean bowling Mark Watt for 14 with a picture-perfect yorker.

This adds to some of the impressive records Bumrah already holds for India. In 2019, he became the country's fastest bowler to grab 50 wickets, achieving the feat against West Indies in August of the year. During the same series, Bumrah also claimed a hat-trick becoming just the third Indian bowler after Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan to dismiss three batsmen in three balls in Test cricket.

The year earlier, Bumrah became the first bowler from Asia to grab a five-wicket-haul each in South Africa, England and Australia. In the ongoing T20 World Cup, Bumrah is currently the second-highest wicket-taker for India behind Shami (six wickets from four matches). The India quick had taken 3/32 against Afghanistan and followed it with another three-for against Scotland.