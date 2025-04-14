Jasprit Bumrah boils at Karun Nair after mid-pitch collision, ignores DC star's apology; Hardik forced to intervene

Delhi Capitals imploded in bizarre fashion in the 19th over of the run-chase to concede a narrow 12-run defeat against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Chasing 206, DC were 193/7 with nine deliveries remaining but suffered three successive run out dismissals to hand the match to Hardik Pandya's men. However, before the batting collapse and the eventual implosion, it was Karun Nair who stole the show with his dazzling knock that lit up the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Jasprit Bumrah and Karun Nair exchange words after mid-pitch collision(X)

On his return to the IPL after three years on the back of brilliant performances in the domestic circuit, Nair marked the occasion in style with a brilliant 89 off just 40 balls. But during his stay on the pitch, a heated altercation with Jasprit Bumrah stole as many views as his blistering 89.

The Delhi Capitals batter was in the mood, hammering a 22-ball fifty and threatening to derail Mumbai Indians’ defence of 206 single-handedly. But as tensions rose with every passing over, a fiery exchange with Bumrah in the middle of a high-pressure chase sparked fresh drama.

The flashpoint came when Karun, while completing a second run, brushed past Bumrah near the non-striker’s end. What seemed like a minor collision quickly escalated as the India pacer confronted Karun with visible anger. Words were exchanged. Karun, equally animated, tried to explain his version, while Bumrah wasn’t having any of it.

As tempers threatened to boil over, MI skipper Hardik Pandya stepped in to cool things down. Rohit Sharma, however, had a rather interesting reaction to the scene.

Watch:

Despite the tension, Karun didn’t let the incident distract him. He continued to unleash an array of clean strokes, dominating the Mumbai attack and stitching a 119-run stand with Abishek Porel after the early loss of Jake Fraser-McGurk. However, once Karun holed out for 89 off just 40 balls, DC's chase unravelled in spectacular fashion.

From needing just 23 off the last 12 balls with three wickets in hand, Delhi somehow managed to lose by 12 runs, undone by an astonishing meltdown featuring three run-outs in the final three balls of the penultimate over. Ashutosh Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohit Sharma were all dismissed via run outs, leaving the home crowd stunned into silence and MI celebrating their second win of the season.

Earlier, Tilak Varma top-scored with a fluent 59, supported by quickfire cameos from Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav and Naman Dhir, as MI posted a commanding 205/5 after being put into bat. DC's bowlers, led by Kuldeep Yadav, had kept them in the game – but it was ultimately the implosion with the bat that cost the side a chance to extend its unbeaten run in the season.