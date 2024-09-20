Jasprit Bumrah breaches 400-wicket milestone, third quickest Indian pacer after Kapil Dev, Mohammed Shami

Jasprit Bumrah achieved a significant milestone in India's first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai, becoming the sixth Indian pacer to take 400 international wickets across formats. More importantly, he was the third-quickest Indian seamer after the legendary Kapil Dev and his teammate Mohammed Shami. Bumrah took 227 innings to breach the 400-wicket milestone. The fastest Indian to do so is Ravichandran Ashwin in just 216 innings, followed by Kapil (220), Shami (224) and Kumble (226). Jasprit Bumrah after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed on the second day of the first test cricket match between India and Bangladesh(PTI)

Bumrah's impressive performance in Bangladesh's first innings yielded 4/50 in 11 overs, with an economy rate of 4.50. His victims included Shadman Islam, Mushfiqur Rahim, Hasan Mahmud, and Taskin Ahmed.

In 196 international matches, Bumrah boasts 401 wickets at an average of 21.01, with best figures of 6/19.

In 37 Tests, Bumrah has taken 163 wickets at an average of 20.49, with the best figures of 6/27. He has 10 five-wicket hauls in the long format.

In 89 ODIs, Bumrah has taken 149 wickets at an average of 23.55, with the best figures of 6/19.

In 70 T20Is, Bumrah has taken 89 wickets at an average of 17.74, with the best figures of 3/7.

The top three wicket-takers for India in international cricket are Anil Kumble (953 wickets), Ravichandran Ashwin (744 wickets), and Harbhajan Singh (707 wickets).

India in complete control

India reached 81 for three at the stumps in the second innings to extend their overall lead to 308 runs against Bangladesh on the second day of the opening Test here on Friday. Shubman Gill (33 not out) and Rishabh Pant (12 not out) were at the crease when the stumps were drawn for the day.

Bangladesh were all out for a paltry 149 in their first innings, giving the hosts a massive first-innings lead of 227 runs.

In reply to India's first-innings total of 376, Bangladesh could survive just 47.1 overs.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah (4/50) was the most successful bowler for India.

Earlier, India resumed the day on 339/6 and lost all four wickets for the addition of just 37 runs.

Ravichandran Ashwin's incredible knock ended on 113, adding 11 runs to his overnight total, while Ravindra Jadeja fell for 86.

For Bangladesh, Hasan Mahmud completed his five-wicket haul (5/83) while Taskin Ahmed chipped in with three scalps.