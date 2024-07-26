Jasprit Bumrah breaks silence on Hardik Pandya-MI wreck with hard-hitting response: ‘World can think what it wants’

The past few months have been quite eventful for Hardik Pandya. It was almost a roller-coaster; the all-rounder was celebrated when he returned to Mumbai Indians in November last year – his first IPL franchise – two years after being released from the side. The next month, the situation took a turn for the worse. The fans turned against him when MI announced Hardik as the side's new captain, succeeding five-time IPL-winning skipper Rohit Sharma. Mumbai Indian captain Hardik Pandya with teammate Jasprit Bumrah during an Indian Premier League(PTI)

Throughout the 2024 season of the league, Hardik was constantly booed by the franchise's fans at the Wankhede Stadium, the side's home ground. In certain ways, it affected his performance too, and MI finished at the bottom of the table with only four wins to their name in 14 matches. However, despite being at an all-time low, Hardik defied the odds to produce a stunning comeback, emerging as one of India's heroes in an unbeaten run at the T20 World Cup, culminating in the title victory last month in a dramatic final against South Africa.

Throughout this time, a few players remained in close contact with Hardik Pandya as teammates at MI and India. One of them, Jasprit Bumrah, has finally opened up on the all-rounder's struggles with fan opposition and his stunning comeback in the T20 World Cup.

Bumrah, during an interview with The Indian Express, discussed in great detail how important it is to block negative thoughts, as Hardik did.

“We understand (that) we live in a country where emotion is really the talking point. It's an emotion-driven country. We understand that fans do get emotional, and players are also emotional,” Bumrah began.

"It does affect that you're an India player, and you're playing in India, and your own fans are speaking that about you. But it is the way it is. You've got to take it on your chin. How can you go out there and stop people?

“If you start focussing on yourself, you try to shut that door,” said Bumrah.

Bumrah acknowledged that while saying it is one thing, actually doing it is another.

"It's not that simple saying 'just don't focus on it.' They're screaming, and you can hear it, but then, the inner circle helps you. We, as a team, don't encourage that, we don't promote that, we don't think that is warranted.

“Now, the world can think what they want to. We as a team were talking to him, if he needed support, his family will always be there. Certain things are beyond your control. If it happens, it happens.”

Narrative change after World Cup

The premier Indian fast bowler pointed out that the narrative towards Hardik has changed entirely after his brilliant performances in the T20 World Cup. He also warned the all-rounder that it would take only one loss for things to turn.

"Now, that narrative has changed since we won the World Cup.

"You cannot take it seriously. Because, again, the people are singing praises. It doesn't mean it's the be-all and the end-all. A few days later, if we lose another game, the narrative can change. You understand it is how it is.

"You understand it now, because we play a sport that is so popular, every sportsman will go through these things. In football, you see fans booing the best players in the world. This is a part of the sportsman's journey, things will happen that are not great, sometimes, it might not be fair also, but it is the way it is.

“We have had a great life, we're doing good things in our sport and for ourselves. All these challenges will come, but it will be better if you take it in the right manner,” said Bumrah.