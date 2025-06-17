Jasprit Bumrah confirms he can't commit to all five Tests vs England: 'Three is what I can manage'

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has all but confirmed his availability for three matches in the upcoming five-Test series against England, set to begin on June 20. The series will kick off India’s new World Test Championship cycle and mark Bumrah’s return to red-ball cricket after a lengthy injury layoff. The premier fast bowler hasn’t featured in international cricket since the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in January, where a back injury once again forced him to the sidelines. Jasprit Bumrah during the Test series against Australia(AFP)

During an interview with former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik for Sky Sports Cricket, Bumrah confirmed that he won't be available for all Tests due to workload concerns. He stated that the team management is currently planning three Tests with him, but opened the scope for more matches depending on the workload.

“Plan on the go. 3 Test matches is what I'm looking at,” Bumrah said.

“Obviously, the number is not decided. First (Test) is definitely on, that is going to happen. Rest, we will see how things are, what is the workload and scenario... but yes. 3 Tests is what I can manage at the moment.”

Bumrah insisted that he doesn't want to exert himself in the longest format, and added that the major reason behind his decision to refuse Indian captaincy was his concerns surrounding workload management.

“I don't want to be in a desperate scenario. That is one part as well. If I would've been a captain, I can't be dictating that I can only play 3 Test matches. That doesn't send a good message to the team. I want to be at my best as a player and contribute to the best of my capability,” said Bumrah.

Gill to lead

Shubman Gill will lead the Indian Test team for the first time during the series against England. The decision was announced last month, following the retirement of Rohit Sharma from the format. Bumrah had been India's vice-captain under Rohit's leadership and had also led the side in two matches during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, the fast bowler's tryst with injuries eventually became the major roadblock for his selection as the next Indian skipper.

India face England in the first Test at Headingley; in addition to Rohit, Virat Kohli had also retired from the format last month.