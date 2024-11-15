Jasprit Bumrah cries foul at Rishabh Pant's 'illegal action' as India WK turns bowler, dismisses star speedster in nets

Stakes are high as Team India prepares for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, with the first Test set to kickstart at Perth’s Optus Stadium on November 22. The Indian players have been rigorously training to adapt to Australia’s challenging pitches, and currently taking part in a match simulation against India A to fine-tune their technique Down Under for the grueling Test series. Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah share a playful moment during nets(BCCI)

While tactical drills have taken center stage, the team has also indulged in lighthearted moments, blending intense training with banter to keep spirits high.

Adding a touch of playfulness to the nets, Rishabh Pant was spotted trying his hand at bowling, sharing a spirited exchange with pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

In a video shared by the BCCI, Pant bowled several deliveries, playfully threatening Bumrah with bouncers in a bid to “get him out.”

Watch:

Both Pant and Bumrah are pivotal to India’s ambitions, with Pant’s dynamic batting and Bumrah’s lethal bowling forming key components in India’s strategy. The duo’s contributions will be essential as India vies for a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final for the third consecutive time. Bumrah is also likely to lead the Indian team in the first Test of the series, with Rohit Sharma likely to miss the game.

However, the team’s preparations have been marred by uncertainty regarding player fitness. While head coach Gautam Gambhir expressed optimism about Rohit’s arrival before the first Test, the Indian captain isn't part of the match simulation currently taking place in Perth. Meanwhile, KL Rahul, the senior Indian batter slated to replace Rohit should the captain miss the first Test, was forced to retire hurt after taking a hit on his elbow.

Sarfaraz Khan also faced an injury during the net session, although early reports have stated that there is no reason to worry.

Rahul’s setback has cast uncertainty over his role as an opener, with the team management potentially facing a last-minute decision on lineup adjustments. Should Rahul be ruled out, it may pave the way for another opener to partner young Yashasvi Jaiswal.