'He is prone to injuries but has always played in IPL': Ex-Pakistan star's blunt dig at Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah's injury and his possible unavailability for the upcoming T20 World Cup has led to an avalanche of opinions on how India could have avoided this situation. Bumrah had not played India's first T20I against South Africa after complaining of a back pain on the morning of the match. Reports later emerged that the injury could be worse than expected and the fast bowler has travelled to Bengaluru for further scans, with the possibility that he could be ruled out for the T20 World Cup itself.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria feels that India may not have needed play Bumrah in the recent series against Australia. It was an injury that had ruled Bumrah out of the preceding Asia Cup and Kaneria said that Bumrah is the kind of bowler who could get back into the groove with just a few practice games before the T20 World Cup.

ALSO READ | 'If Bumrah is not fit, you must...': Ex-selector snubs Shami and picks IPL star as Indian pacer's replacement for T20 WC

"It would have been better if he had returned directly at the T20 World Cup 2022? He could have played in practice matches to get back into rhythm. He is not like Harshal Patel or any other bowler who would need a lot of time to get back into the groove," said Kaneria on his Youtube channel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kaneria also pointed out that while injuries have often prevented Bumrah from playing important international matches in recent years, the 28-year-old has always played in the IPL. "There are issues with Jasprit Bumrah's back once again. While he is prone to injuries, he has always played all the matches in the IPL. The BCCI and the team management have looked after him well, giving him enough rest. However, it remains to be seen if the medical team were sure that he was ready to return."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON