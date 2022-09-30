'If Bumrah is not fit, you must...': Ex-selector snubs Shami and picks IPL star as Indian pacer's replacement for T20 WC

Pace ace Jasprit Bumrah is all set to miss the upcoming edition of the ICC T20 World Cup starting next month in Australia. India's all-format pacer Bumrah was ruled out of the remainder of the three-match T20I series between India and South Africa due to a back injury on Friday. Rohit Sharma-led Team India has suffered double injury blows as both Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja are expected to miss the flight to Australia due to their respective injuries.

At a time when the All-India Senior Selection Committee is yet to announce Bumrah's replacement in India's World Cup squad, former Indian cricketer Saba Karim has picked a like-for-like substitute for the injured speed merchant. Former India selector Karim feels Deepak Chahar should be drafted to the main squad for the ICC World T20 if Bumrah is ruled out of the showpiece event.

ALSO READ: 'I wasn't always like this. When I started playing cricket...': Jasprit Bumrah

“If Bumrah is not fit, you must bring Deepak Chahar to the squad because he is on the standby list. You need players who can cope with the pressure of playing in a multi-national tournament. Thus, you have to keep playing the full squad members because it’s tough to say who might get injured. So, it’s good that Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar have got opportunities," Karim told India News.

Bumrah failed to feature in the series opener between India and South Africa due to a back injury. Bumrah had also missed the entire Asia Cup after sustaining a back injury. The Indian pacer played two T20I matches against Australia after missing the Asia Cup. On Friday, BCCI secretary Jay Shah revealed that Bumrah is currently under the supervision of the medical team. Bumrah has been replaced by speedster Mohammed Siraj for the remainder of the South Africa series. India will meet the Proteas in the 2nd T20I on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON