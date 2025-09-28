Jasprit Bumrah doesn’t care, risks ICC punishment in 'perfect revenge' with 'jet crash' send-off to Haris Rauf

Jasprit Bumrah did not hold back after dismissing Haris Rauf on Sunday in the Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Stadium, as he immediately responded with a 'fighter jet' send-off, mimicking the Pakistan fast bowler's antics in the September 21 clash between the two rivals at the same stadium. With the send-off, Bumrah risked getting punished by the ICC as Rauf was imposed a 30 per cent fine for his act last Sunday. India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Haris Rauf during their Asia Cup 2025 final match, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday (Surjeet Yadav)

With a perfect yorker in the 18th over, that crashed against the off stump as Rauf looked to loft it wildly over cover, Bumrah picked his second and final wicket in the game as Pakistan were left reeling at 141 for nine. After the dismissal, Bumrah took a Rauf and then made the crashing-jet gesture.

For the uninitiated, Rauf made the 'fighter jet' gesture among his many antics on the field during the Super Four game between India and Pakistan last Sunday in Dubai. It was not just in response to the Indian spectators who kept chanting 'Kohli, Kohli', but he also made the gesture after dismissing Sanju Samson. Rauf also repeatedly showed ‘6-0’ to the Indian spectators —a propaganda act tied to the false claim that six Indian Air Force aircraft were shot down during Operation Sindoor in May.

BCCI later lodged a complaint with the ICC, and Rauf was found guilty of Level 1 offences under the Code of Conduct. He was also fined 30 per cent of the match fee for his provocative actions.

It has yet to be seen if PCB takes offence at Bumrah's act.

Put in to bat after no handshakes in the toss, Pakistan started strongly. Openers Sahibzada Farhan, who made 57, his third straight fifty against India, and Fakhar Zaman, who made 46, put on 84 runs under 10 overs. However, the team slipped from 113-1 to be bowled out in 19.1 overs.

The spinners orchestrated the collapse through the middle overs. Kuldeep Yadav was the star of the show with excellent figures of 4/30 in four overs, while Varun Chakaravarthy (2/30), Axar Patel (2/26) and Bumrah (2/25) were also among the wickets.