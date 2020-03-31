Jasprit Bumrah mops the floor, not once but twice, reveals reason - WATCH

cricket

India fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah was pictured mopping the floor amid the 21-day lockdown imposed by the Government of India to tackle spread of coronavirus in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently urged everyone to stay indoors as the country look to curb the pandemic which was gripped the entire world.

With no cricket to play, Bumrah recently uploaded a video on social media where he is seen mopping the floor. His hilarious caption left fans in splits after he suggested he is using a particular training method to keep the house clean.

Bumrah’s post read: “My modified mobility drill is keeping the house clean and my mother very happy. PS: I had to do a round two with no slippers on.”

In normal circumstances, Bumrah would have been currently plying his trade for Mumbai Indians in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, however, due to coronavirus pandemic, the start of cash-rich league was pushed to April 15 from March 29.

The entire sporting calender of the world has been shredded due to the outbreak of virus, in a year where several multi-national events were scheduled to take place.

Olympics 2020 and Euro 2020 have already been postponed till next year and in all likelihood, same fate awaits IPL and the official announcement could be made in the coming days.

The BCCI, as part of its contingency plans, has kept open the option of rescheduling the IPL any time between late August and early October (before the T20 World Cup in Australia). This of course hinges on the hope the disease will be contained in the next four months. Depending on how it plays out, a plan will be redrawn. The IPL organising team will be looking at all the possibilities, from the participation of foreign players to a truncated tournament with only India players. The IPL is a massive revenue generator for the BCCI and is crucial for the wellbeing of Indian cricket.

“We are closely monitoring the situation, and we will take a call accordingly. We are looking at a window in August-September,” said a BCCI official who didn’t wished to be named.