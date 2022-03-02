There is time to celebrate when India win: Jasprit Bumrah on his silent wicket celebrations

Jasprit Bumrah has gained a reputation for his rather calm reactions after taking a wicket, although he did get animated during India's Test series in England and South Africa last year. Bumrah, who will be vice-captain of the team in their upcoming Test series against Pakistan, said that he used to even plan his wicket celebrations when he was younger but the responsibility of the team has gained more precedence now.

“When I was young, I used to celebrate a lot. I used to get overexcited and actually plan my celebrations. But when it comes to serious cricket, your focus is entirely on how to contribute towards the team's cause and in that process I forget my individual celebrations,” Bumrah told reporters.

"So I try to focus on the job at hand and yes, when the game is over and the team has won then there's ample time to celebrate. So till the time my job is not done, my focus is on making the team win," said the 28-year-old.

The first Test against Sri Lanka will be played on March 4 in Mohali. It will be the 100th Test for Virat Kohli, under whom Bumrah had made his Test debut.

"It is always a special achievement for a player. You know it is a testimony to his hard-work, dedication," Bumrah said in an online press conference.

"...(playing) 100 Test matches for your country is a great occasion and he has contributed a lot to the success of the Indian team and will contribute a lot more in the future as well," he added.

"It is another feather in his (Kohli's) cap. I just wish him the best and congratulate him for the achievement."