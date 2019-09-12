‘Jasprit Bumrah is the best bowler in the world,’ Irfan Pathan feels Test cricket has improved the India pacer

cricket

The world has been left speechless after the performances Jasprit Bumrah has put in for the past few years. He has been instrumental in India’s rise in world cricket due to his immaculate bowling. Bumrah is the leading ODI bowler in the world while now entering the top-3 of the Test rankings as well. His rise has coincided with India’s dominance in Test cricket as Virat Kohli and Co. have streamrolled every opposition that has come in their way.

Bumrah made his Test debut last year and has immediately found himself as one of the first names in the playing XI. He has already become the first Asian pacer to take 5-wicket hauls in South Africa, England, Australia and West Indies while becoming the fastest Indian fast bowler to 50 wickets. Bumrah put in a man of the series performance in the recently concluded Test series against West Indies, where he picked up 13 wickets including a hat trick in the second match.

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking a hat-trick against West Indies. ( AP )

That hat-trick saw him become only the third Indian to pick 3 in 3. One of India’s three hat-trick takers, former India international Irfan Pathan recently talked about Bumrah’s rise in the longest format of the game. Irfan commented that Test cricket has made Bumrah an even more lethal bowler.

“He has developed the away swinger while playing international cricket. And now he bowls it with greater control. That’s thanks to Test cricket. When you play Test cricket, you are exposed to the challenge of bowling in different situations - with the new ball, in the second session with the old ball, again with different balls in the final session.

“Earlier when he first came into international cricket, he used to fall a little to the left side. Now he is more upright, so he is in better balance. That’s how he has been able to move the ball both ways. That’s his biggest strength as well. The other good thing is his action hasn’t changed at all. When your action is repeated again and again, you become a master of your art,” Irfan told India Today.

Pathan went on to say that Bumrah is the best bowler in the world even if the rankings don’t say so.

“Now he is the best bowler in the world. Even if the rankings did not say so. To be able to bowl with this pace with such a short run up, he is more effective.

“He is someone who bowls with the old ball, new ball, white ball, red ball, against set batsman or the new one with the same sharpness. We are very lucky to have this kind of bowler in our ranks. He makes the bowling unit look that much better,” Irfan concluded.

