Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav the reason behind India's delay in Champions Trophy squad announcement

Bangladesh, New Zealand, England and Afghanistan have all announced their Champions Trophy squads. Australia did it on Monday. But India have yet to reveal their 15-member team for the impending ICC tournament, which will begin on February 19 and will be played in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates. While it was earlier reported that BCCI sought an extension to announce their Champions Trophy squad despite January 12 being the deadline date to submit the provisional list, it has now come to light that Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav have been the reason behind India's delay. Jasprit Bumrah suffered from back spasms during Sydney Test(Getty)

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar, captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir met on Saturday in Mumbai for the BCCI review meeting and to pick the Champions Trophy squad, but a report in Dainik Jagran revealed that there is still confusion over Bumrah and Kuldeep's fitness, which has yet to be made public. However, it added that an ICC source confirmed to the national daily that "all cricket boards had to send their preliminary teams by midnight of January 12." The preliminary team list is sent early to ICC so that other hospitality-related arrangements and visa can be made. However, all teams will be allowed to make changes to the provisional squad before February 13.

Notably, Bumrah suffered from back spasms during the Sydney Test match against Australia earlier this month. While BCCI's medical team has yet to make it official on the degree of Bumrah's injury, it was reported by the Indian Express on Sunday that he will miss the ODI series against England next month as he will have to report at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru owing to swelling in his back. The report further added that Bumrah could likely miss the group-stage matches of the Champions Trophy owing to the injury.

Kuldeep, on the other hand, has been out of action since the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru in October due to a groin injury, and hence underwent surgery in Germany. The report in Dainik Jagran added that Kuldeep, who is currently at the NCA in Bengaluru, is likely to be fit by the end of this month, which could likely see him being named for the ODI series against England, which will begin on February 6.

Bumrah, Kuldeep, Shami in Champions Trophy squad?

Despite the fitness concerns over Bumrah and Kuldeep, the report added that the selectors reached the consensus in adding the duo, along with Mohammed Shami to the Champions Trophy squad.

Shami's long wait to return to international cricket ended when he was named in India's T20 squad on Saturday to take on England in a five-match series. He last represented his country in the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India and picked up 24 wickets as the hosts finished runners-up to Australia. The 34-year-old injured an ankle during the tournament and he needed a long recovery. He missed every international in 2024. Shami returned to domestic cricket last October and was monitored closely by the national team's medical staff.

The T20I series against England begins on January 22 at Kolkata. The next four games are in Chennai, Rajkot, Pune and Mumbai.