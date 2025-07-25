Jasprit Bumrah makes animated gestures in tense chat with Gambhir, Morkel after other bowlers 'leak runs' in 4th Test

Rishabh Pant's gritty half-century on Day 2 had given India a sense of control in the Manchester Test, but by Tea on the same day, the narrative had turned. England’s aggressive opening stand had already dented India's momentum, and with the hosts just over 100 behind and only two wickets down, pressure is mounting, especially on India's pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah. Jasprit Bumrah talks to Gautam Gambhir and Morne Morkel(X)

A telling visual emerged from before the start of the play on Day 3 that captured the attention during the first session. Bumrah was seen engaging in an intense chat with head coach Gautam Gambhir and bowling coach Morne Morkel. Bumrah, animated and expressive, appeared to be leading the discussion, gesturing repeatedly that suggested a strategic rethink was underway.

The cameras captured Bumrah gesturing animatedly, appearing to express frustration after India's struggle with the ball the previous evening. England were scoring freely, and Bumrah, India’s best and most reliable bowler, seemed to be carrying the burden alone. The visuals quickly became the centre of conversation in the commentary box, with Ravi Shastri providing pointed insight.

“It (the situation) puts pressure on him. He was the one in control, but when others leak at the other end... at almost 6 runs per over, it takes a toll, even if you're the best bowler in the world,” Shastri said on-air, reacting to the footage after being told Bumrah appeared to be leading the conversation.

A poor bowling outing

For a bowler who has time and again delivered in the toughest conditions, the pressure of operating without adequate support was beginning to show. On Day 2, England’s openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett had plundered runs with ease, putting on 166 in just 34.4 overs. Bumrah bowled with discipline but failed to find breakthroughs, while the rest of India’s attack struggled to maintain control or pose consistent threats.

This was also a critical test for Shubman Gill’s captaincy. On Day 2, Gill faced criticism for his field placements and bowling changes, especially from voices like Ricky Ponting and Nasser Hussain. Now, on Day 3, even his senior-most bowler was visibly animated, a sign of growing urgency within the camp.