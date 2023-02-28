Jasprit Bumrah may require back surgery, all but out of IPL 2023: Report

On a long road to recovery, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is reportedly set to miss the entire season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer is unlikely to make his comeback to competitive cricket in the 2023 edition of the world's richest T20 league - the IPL. Speedster Bumrah will not only miss the IPL 2023, but the star pacer is also doubtful to make his return to the Indian squad for the final of the ICC World Test Championship.

After taking an unbeatable 2-0 lead over the top-ranked Australian side in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023, India are now one win away from securing its berth for the summit clash of the World Test Championship. Earlier, Bumrah was not considered for the remainder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as Rohit Sharma and Co. named an unchanged side for the 3rd and 4th Tests of the four-match series against Australia.

ALSO READ: 'He takes time and tournaments off, is given rest': Bishop wants Bumrah to emulate Australia pacer to remain injury-free

According to a report filed by ESPNCricinfo, it has been learned that Bumrah will not feature for Mumbai Indians in the 16th season of the IPL. As per the report, Bumrah will miss the IPL 2023 after the star pacer was provided with the option of undergoing back surgery. Bumrah had missed the Asia Cup and ICC World T20 in Australia after the premier pacer failed to recover from a back injury last year.

If India enter the final of the Test Championship, Bumrah is also expected to remain unavailable for the summit clash which will take place at The Oval on June 7. Bumrah's case is being handled by the medical staff of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. With India scheduled to host the ODI World Cup later this year, the apex cricket board in coordination with the NCA will soon take a final call on the next step.

Speedster Bumrah last played for India in a T20I match against Australia last September. The 29-year-old has played 30 Tests, 72 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 60 T20Is for Team India. Bumrah has represented Mumbai Indians in 120 IPL games. The star fast bowler made his IPL debut against Royal Challengers Bangalore at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in 2013. The MI pacer has taken 145 wickets in the cash-rich league.

