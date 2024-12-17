Jasprit Bumrah memes a crude reminder to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as pacer becomes batter to rescue India

India finally had some reason to celebrate late in the piece on Day 4 at the Gabba Test match in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, as a torrid match so far finally had a silver lining with Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep combining for a crucial 10th-wicket partnership to help India avoid the follow-on. The partnership between the two tail-enders, currently on 39 runs and still going, ensured India did not have to bat again under fading lights on Tuesday. Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah helped drag India past the line to avoid the follow-on at the Gabba in Brisbane.(AFP)

Bumrah and Akash Deep joined forces when Mohammed Siraj was dismissed and looked competent at the crease, if not thoroughly confident. Both batters played some audacious strokes, including Jasprit Bumrah hooking Australian captain Pat Cummins for six over fine leg, and Akash Deep later smashing a ball into the second tier with extreme confidence.

The celebrations in the dressing room and from the Indian fans in the stands demonstrate just how crucial these runs were for India, who looked in a heap of trouble and destined to follow-on after regular wickets for Australia pegged them back throughout the day’s play. Indian fans rejoiced, and were relieved at the duo bailing India out of trouble. Social media was flooded with memes comparing Bumrah and Akash Deep to VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid.

The hilarious reactions, however, also served as a crude reminder to India's top order, which has failed to fire in the series repeatedly. Captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli have been under fire for repeatedly getting out in the same manner.

A welcome boost for the Indian team

Earlier in the day, a phenomenal 82 by KL Rahul provided the backbone for India’s innings, with overtaking the follow-on total being the key goal for the team on another day which faced regular interruptions due to the rain. Rahul found an able partner in Ravindra Jadeja, whose batting form in overseas conditions continued with a battling and incredibly important 77. However, with Jadeja seemingly India’s last hope as they looked down the barrel at a follow-on, the southpaw hooked a short delivery straight at Mitchell Marsh in the deep.

India continue to trail by 194 runs, but with only one day’s play left in this Test match, look like to scrape by with a draw in a game where they have been thoroughly dominated by Australia. India will be thankful for the rain helping them out in constricting the game to just over 180 overs of play so far, meaning just about half the Test has been rained out. Nevertheless, fans and the team alike will take great joy from Bumrah and Akash Deep’s strong showing, and want to use that as momentum going forward in the series.