'Jasprit Bumrah needs rest, without doubt': Dinesh Karthik's message to Rohit Sharma as India look to avoid series sweep

Dinesh Karthik has called for Jasprit Bumrah to be rested for India’s third Test against New Zealand, with Mohammed Siraj as his preferred replacement. The last Test of the series, set for November 1 at Wankhede Stadium, provides India an opportunity to regain some pride after two heavy defeats. Bumrah, who picked only three wickets at an economy rate of 3.09, hasn’t been at his best in the series, and Karthik believes it warrants a break. Pune: India's Jasprit Bumrah on the first day of the second Test between India and New Zealand(PTI)

“Jasprit Bumrah definitely needs a rest without a doubt. That is happening, and you will see Mohammed Siraj come in,” Karthik told Cricbuzz, emphasizing Siraj’s energy and potential impact.

According to him, unless someone has an injury, there’s no reason for major lineup changes besides Bumrah. “I can’t think of any other change unless someone has a niggle. I don’t see any reason why the batters who played this game or the bowlers should not get an opportunity,” he added, suggesting India can benefit from continuity.

India’s incredible home record – winning 18 consecutive series – came to an end with New Zealand’s dominant display. Rohit Sharma and his team succumbed to a 113-run defeat in Pune, following a loss in the opening Test at Bengaluru. This series loss has left fans and experts, including Karthik, re-evaluating India’s lineup, particularly with upcoming overseas challenges.

'Weighing heavily on my mind'

Karthik expressed frustration at India’s inability to bounce back in the series, highlighting how the recent loss weighed heavily on his mind.

“The loss and the disappointment of the defeat are still weighing very heavily on my mind. I am not able to think very clearly what the XI will be,” he admitted, though he reiterated his preference to rest Bumrah and bring back Siraj for the final Test.

India will soon travel to Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, beginning November 22. Given the impending series, Karthik’s suggestion hints at player preservation to tackle the Australian conditions with a fresh and fit squad. The Mumbai Test could offer Siraj a valuable platform to get back into action after he missed the Pune Test, with Akash Deep playing in his place.