News / Cricket / Jasprit Bumrah on cusp of remarkable Team India record in 2nd Test; chance to level Glenn McGrath, Jeff Thompson

Jasprit Bumrah on cusp of remarkable Team India record in 2nd Test; chance to level Glenn McGrath, Jeff Thompson

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 03, 2024 10:00 AM IST

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah will be aiming to reach the landmark in the ongoing second Test against England.

Team India's star bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, will aim for a key milestone when the side takes the field during the second Test against England. Currently standing at 146 Test wickets, Bumrah is on the cusp of a remarkable milestone, with just four dismissals separating him from the coveted 150-wicket mark.

India's Jasprit Bumrah reacts after delivering a ball during the third day of the first Test cricket match between India and England(AFP)
India's Jasprit Bumrah reacts after delivering a ball during the third day of the first Test cricket match between India and England(AFP)

Should Bumrah achieve this feat, he will etch his name as the fastest Indian pacer to reach this milestone in the Test format. Among spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin (29 Tests) and Ravindra Jadeja (32 Tests) have reached the 150-wicket mark before Bumrah.

Among overseas bowlers, the Australian duo of Glenn McGrath and Jeff Thompson, as well as Mitchell Johnson, reached the 150-wicket mark in their 34 Test.

The Indian fast bowler has played in 33 Tests so far, averaging 20.81 through his 146 wickets in the longest format. In the first Test, Bumrah stood out on a significantly spin-friendly surface in Hyderabad as he picked four wickets in the second innings, conceding only 41 runs. The pacer picked six wickets overall throughout the Test; however, India faced a shock 28-run loss in the match.

Bursting onto the scene with his unconventional action and pinpoint accuracy, Bumrah has become the linchpin of India's pace attack since his test debut in 2018. His ability to generate pace and movement, coupled with his deceptive variations – particularly the slower deliveries – has made him a nightmare for batters worldwide.

In 2022, Bumrah was forced out of the Indian team with a back injury and missed last year's World Test Championship final as well. However, he returned to the side with a T20I series against Ireland in September and made a comeback to the longest format in December when India toured South Africa for a two-Test series.

He was brilliant against the Proteas, too, playing a key role in the side's memorable win in Cape Town; Bumrah picked six wickets in the second innings and 8 overall as the visitors registered a seven-wicket win, drawing the series 1-1.

In the first match of the series against England, Bumrah partnered with Mohammed Siraj but largely led the pace attack himself; the latter bowled only 11 overs. Mukesh Kumar replaced Siraj in the ongoing second Test in Visakhapatnam.

