Jasprit Bumrah pips Ashwin to new India record in ICC rankings, goes past Shane Warne; Virat Kohli slips to 10-year low

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, on Wednesday, scripted history as he went past veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to become the highest-ever rated Indian bowler in ICC Test rankings. However, while Bumrah reached a new high in his career, former India captain Virat Kohli stooped to a 10-year low. India's Virat Kohli (L) chats to Jasprit Bumrah as they leave the field for the lunch break on day four of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)(AFP)

The ICC released the updated ranking chart on Wednesday following the conclusion of three Boxing Day Test matches: Australia vs. India, South Africa vs. Pakistan, and Zimbabwe vs. Afghanistan.

Bumrah, who finished with a nine-wicket match haul in the Melbourne Test against Australia, which included a third five-wicket haul in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, added three points for his impressive show in the fourth Test, which took his ICC ratings to 907, the highest-ever achieved by an Indian bowler. Recently retired Ashwin stands next on the list with ratings of 904, which he achieved in 2016. The two remain the only Indian bowlers in history to have breached that 900-rating mark. Kohli (937) and Sunil Gavaskar (916) have done so among batters.

Overall, Bumrah's current tally is the 17th-best in history, as he went past late great Shane Warne's personal best of 905.

Kohli slips to 10-year low; Rohit Sharma dipped to...

The 36-year-old, who incurred a double failure at the MCG, slipped from the 21st spot to the 24th in the batting rankings. It is his lowest-ever ranking since August 2014 (also 24th), right after that forgettable England tour. This is also his worst year-end finish on the ICC ranking chart since 2012, when he had improved four places to take the 36th spot in the list after a knock of 103 against England at home.

On the other hand, Rohit's fortunes failed to change despite returning to the opening spot, having scored 3 and 9 in Melbourne, dipped to the 40th spot in the rankings chart. The India captain hit a six-year low.

Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored 82 and 84 against Australia in the fourth Test, hit a career-high rating of 854 as he remained at No. 4 in the rankings chart.