Jasprit Bumrah pulled out of India vs Sri Lanka ODIs in huge BCCI U-turn: Report

Published on Jan 09, 2023 01:44 PM IST

On the eve of India's series opener against Sri Lanka, the BCCI has reportedly pulled Jasprit Bumrah out of the three-match ODI squad, given the important series that lie ahead.

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

On the eve of India's series opener against Sri Lanka, the BCCI has reportedly pulled Jasprit Bumrah out of the three-match ODI squad, given the string of important series that lie ahead. Bumrah, who was added to the squad for the series starting tomorrow in Guwahati for his first cricketing assignment since October, has been removed with the directives coming from the NCA, reports Cricbuzz.

With Bumrah showing a tendency to break down after playing non-stop cricket, it is believed that the India pacer is better off being given a little more time before returning at full throttle. Bumrah is however, expected to feature in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia at home in a four-Test series starting next week, the Indian Premier League and of course the World Cup taking place in India later this year.

More to follow…

