Jasprit Bumrah told he wouldn't 'last long'; India pacer makes candid admission: 'He'll play for 6-7 months'

The stocks of Jasprit Bumrah continue to rise, especially as he catches the fascination of Australian fans with fine performances in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Although India lost the second Test match in Adelaide, Bumrah’s star turn as player of the match in Perth endeared him to the cricket-crazy fans Down Under. Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the dismissal of Pat Cummins in the second Test match at the Adelaide Oval.(AFP)

Speaking to broadcasters Fox Cricket about his unique action and how he has developed into one of the finest bowlers in world cricket, Bumrah dove deep into the elements that helped him as an up-and-coming bowler in his youth.

“I don’t think a lot of people believed in me because they thought that this bowling action will not last for long. He’ll play for six months, seven months,” explained Bumrah. “So not really a lot of people worked on me or, you know, gave me inputs that, you know, I think this is useful or you should stop doing that because. I don’t think they saw a lot of merit.”

Despite this, Bumrah took advantage of the situation to steel himself mentally and allow his natural game to develop and speak for itself. “I think that worked out in my favour because. I was self-reliant then and I had to have a lot of self-belief and find out solutions on my own. So yes, nobody tried to change me, but nobody gave any extra solutions,” said the fast bowler. “So that worked out for the best in the greater interest, but then that helped me develop, you know.”

‘I got no formal coaching…’

Bumrah is now one of the greatest cricketers India has ever produced but he started off as an unknown entity for Mumbai Indians, who scouted him and saw his potential despite an awkward bowling motion and questions over its viability.

Speaking about his unorthodox style and the reasons he needed to rely on it, Bumrah explained that getting into playing cricket late was a big element, forcing him to learn by watching. “I started my cricket quite late. I was not a tearaway quick because at six, seven, I didn’t play cricket. I started cricket with the season ball probably at 16, 17.”

“I’d got no formal coaching ever. So I learned everything through the television and, you know, somehow picked up cues and kept on finding my own solutions,” explained India’s star pacer further. “So that’s worked with me till date that, you know, I come into a setup. I rely on my own instincts and gut.”

Bumrah will lead the attack once again for India as the visitors try to regain some momentum in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after a chastening loss in the second Test match. However, India will be hoping Bumrah can be back to his best after he appeared to be slightly off the boil due to cramps and a potential injury on day two in Adelaide.

The third match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy begins at the Gabba in Brisbane on December 14.