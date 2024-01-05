Watch: Jasprit Bumrah's ultimate class act as he edits out part where Mohammed Siraj gives him credit

Jasprit Bumrah is all class – in and off the ground. If Bumrah's 6/61 derailed South Africa's second innings and paved the way for India's memorable seven-wicket win on Day 2 in Cape Town, his gesture after the match is what takes the cake. During the post-match presentation ceremony, Mohammed Siraj, who was adjudged the Player of the Match, took Bumrah along with him to translate his answers, but Bumrah's class act in translating one of Siraj's answers from Hindi to English won hearts all over. Jasprit Bumrah is a true bossman on and off the field(Screengrab)

Siraj, who claimed a career-best 6/15 on the first day inside lunch to skittle South Africa for 55 – their lowest Test total against India and since readmission – was asked about Bumrah's support and contribution towards his bowling, to which he replied: "Jassi bhai Hamesha jaise start karte hain, ek message milta hai – kaun se wicket pe kaisa line and length better hai. Ussey mujhe zyada sochne ki zarurat nahi hoti, usi cheez pe work karunga toh" success milega. Who doosre end pe rehte hain to bohut his achha rehta hai."

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

It loosely translates to: "Whenever Jassi bhai starts, I get the message that what type of pitch this is and what will be the ideal lines and lengths to bowl on it. And I know that if I stick to it, I will succeed. I don't need to think too much. When he is bowling at the other end, that in itself is immense help for me."

Also Read: Michael Vaughan compares his 'dump' to Ravi Shastri's immortal on-air gem, Mark Waugh has a genuine 'India' concern

But Bumrah, while translating Siraj, like a boss, left out the part where Siraj gives him credit and instead attributed his fellow India pacer's success all and entirely to him.

"So yeah, because when we play along together, he gets the message earlier because of your experience. We try to analyse the wicket quicker so that communication goes in the bowling circuit that this is the wicket and this is what we are looking to do. So that helps him sometimes," said Bumrah.

Watch the video below:

Mad respect for Bumrah for proving once again that not only is he a gem of a bowler, but an equally genuine teammate and person. The bond that Bumrah and Siraj share can be summed up in one of the first visuals that emerged after Australia beat India in the World Cup final. A teary-eyed Siraj looked inconsolable before Bumrah hugged him and patted him on his shoulders.

Since making his Test debut against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during the famous 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, Siraj and Bumrah have hunted in pairs. Together, they have represented India in 11 Tests between December 2022 and January 2024 and taken a stunning 152 wickets between them in 11 innings including three 5-wicket-hauls to lead India to many memorable wins away from home such as Lord's 2021, Oval 2021 against England and now at Cape Town vs South Africa. As a matter of fact, Siraj's 6/15 and Bumrah's 6/61 in Newlands are their best bowling figures while playing together.

"To be honest, it's my best figures in my Test career. I didn't think too much and just wanted to hit the right areas. Got the learnings from last game that I didn't hit the right lengths and I wanted to be relentless with my length here," added Siraj.