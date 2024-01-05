Michael Vaughan compares his 'dump' to Ravi Shastri's immortal on-air gem, Mark Waugh has a genuine 'India' concern

Ravi Shastri's 'dump' remark after India lost six wickets for zero runs to get all out for 153 took the internet by storm. Memes have flooded online and the phase 'If someone went around the corner for a dump and has come back, India have been bowled out for 153' has overnight become the stuff of legends and already being deemed as the best on-air line of all time. Shastri, being the in-your-face and colourful persona, was probably the only one and the most fitting who could have dished out such a gem. In fact, the reason why this statement has become a rage is because it came from none other than the master of 'Tracer Bullet'. Michael Vaughan and Ravi Shastri for Fox Cricket last month.(Getty)

Shastri, the former India coach who was part of the Star Sports broadcasting panel, was in Australia a while ago for the first Test between Australia and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground was also engaged with Fox Cricket and was performing commentary duties. Hence, when Mark Waugh and Michael Vaughan were shown Shastri's viral video, they couldn't keep calm. Former Australia batter Waugh had a concern about Shastri's dump remark, whereas Vaughan's reaction takes the cake.

The host presenter gave the whole incident a nice build-up before revealing Shastri's comments. "What do you need when these big moments happen in cricket? We've got the great Ian Smith, who just knows what to say… the barest of margins when the big moments come. So, India had lost 6 for 0, and our man Ravi Shastri, Fox Cricket's finest, was in commentary. And this is how he summarised the six for none" before the clip was played up.

Waugh was the first to react. "Does a dump mean the same in India as it does in England?", "I think it does," replied the presenter.

But that is when Vaughan stepped up and stoke the show with a 'dump' gem of his own. "I want my dumps to last a bit longer than that to be honest," making for a ROFL moment as all three failed to control their laughter. But while Shastri's line promises to remain immortal in the annals of commentary, do not forget Pommie Mbangwa's last-ditch attempt at damage control. "Or a drink… or a snack?"

India and South Africa played out a one-and-a-half day thriller in Cape Town with Rohit Sharma and Co. winning the contest by 7 wickets to register their first-ever Test win at the Newlands Stadium. As the series in a 1-1 draw, Shastri said that a two-Test series is "a waste of time". He feels that instead of the ODI series, India and South Africa would have been better off involved in a five-match affair.