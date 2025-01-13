Jasprit Bumrah's injuries likely to be roadblock for Test captaincy, surprise name joins race to succeed Rohit: Report

Jasprit Bumrah led the Indian team to its only Test victory in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which the side lost 1-3, and according to a report from PTI, is the front-runner to succeed Rohit Sharma as India's Test captain. However, his long-term prospects in the role remain uncertain due to persistent fitness issues. India�s Jasprit Bumrah reacts as he walks past the trophy during an official ceremony after the fifth cricket Test match between Australia and India(AFP)

The fast bowler, whose brilliance on the field is unquestionable, faces an ongoing battle with injuries, the latest being back spasms that have cast doubt on his participation in next month's Champions Trophy. Although it is hoped that the swelling will subside and Bumrah may still feature in the tournament, there are bigger concerns about his ability to shoulder the captaincy responsibilities in the longer term.

The question that looms large among the selectors is whether Bumrah, a crucial part of India's pace attack, can be relied upon as a permanent Test skipper, especially with Rohit Sharma's tenure in whites appearing to be nearing its end. With the Indian selectors now in the process of making significant decisions about leadership, the focus is on finding a stable vice-captain.

As of now, two players are being considered for the deputy role — Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal, with Pant being the more likely candidate. During a recent BCCI review meeting, the issue of Bumrah's lower back injury was discussed in detail, especially as the team looks ahead to the upcoming five-match Test series in England in July later this year.

While the selectors and team management hope that Bumrah will recover in time to lead the team in the first Test at Headingley, the uncertainty around his fitness continues to raise questions about his ability to lead the side over the long haul.

Bumrah's age a factor too?

Bumrah's took 32 wickets across five Tests in the series against Australia, which earned him the player of the series award; however, having been unable to bowl in the second innings of the final Test against Australia, Bumrah is now set to undergo rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

The crux of the issue is Bumrah’s fitness and workload management. As the leader of India’s pace attack, the demands on his body are immense, and there is concern about whether he can remain fit for extended periods, particularly in the context of the next World Test Championship cycle (2025-2027). Injuries tend to increase as a player ages, and Bumrah, now in his 30s, may face more hurdles in managing his body, both in Tests and during high-stakes ICC events like the Champions Trophy and World Cup.

With these challenges in mind, the selectors may be wise to keep a "Plan B" ready, considering other leadership candidates who can be groomed for the vice-captaincy role in case Bumrah's fitness falters again.