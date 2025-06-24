Jasprit Bumrah's no-nonsense message to Siraj, Prasidh, Jadeja as India seek 10 wickets to win: 'Try to forget…'

Ten wickets. That's what stands between India and a potential 1-0 lead against England in the first Test match at Headingley, Leeds. After four riveting days of Test cricket, a decent amount of rain was expected on Day 5, and while the forecast of showers is still alive, it has come down significantly, setting the stage for a captivating final day of the series opener. England need 350. India require 10 wickets. Both camps have declared that neither team is looking for a draw. Let the party begin. Jasprit Bumrah expects others to step up(Reuters)

Also Read: India vs England 1st Test Day 5 Live

Of course, as always, India's hopes will rely heavily on Jasprit Bumrah, the talismanic pacer who's been nothing less than a one-man army. After Australia, Bumrah continues to turn the tide in India's favour with the ball single-handedly, but when so much is on the line, Bumrah alone cannot get the job done. Actually, he can, but a little bit of help won't harm. India have 90 overs to bowl, with Bumrah at max stretching till 30, which means 60 will be divided between the under-fire Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Ravindra Jadeja. And perhaps Shardul Thakur, who bowled just six out of India's 101 overs from the first innings.

Ahead of the start of the final day, Bumrah, in an interview, explained what it takes to be effective with the Dukes ball in England. He shared a bit of that wisdom but kept most of it for his fellow pacers, who have been rather ineffective. Siraj picked up 2/122 and Prasidh 3/128, so yes, while they combined to pick five wickets, the runs leaked are far too many. Bumrah's instructions to his pacers were clear: forget this is the IPL, forget this is the while ball. Do what's needed of the Dukes ball to give India a chance.

What Bumrah said

"In Australia, there is more seam movement than swing with the Kookaburra ball and the wickets have more bounce. Over here, with the Dukes ball, the length has to be a little fuller to make ball swing and talk. I have learnt this over the years, all these adjustments – this is my third Test tour here. So I have gathered that something it came take time to do that, especially coming from the IPL, where with the white-ball, you bowl the back of a length ball, use variations. In the preparation that was the communication that was going on from me to the bowlers as well, that you need to bowl a little fuller and try to forget the ODI length," he said.